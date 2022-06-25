SERP stands for Search Engine Ranking Position or Search Engine Ranking Page. Therefore, SERP checker tools provide the following functions:

Track the overall progress of your SEO effort. You will be able to find precise techniques that significantly increase the rating of your website. Notify you when your website’s rating falls. This enables you to react appropriately by removing undesirable aspects and highlighting proven strategies. Keep an eye on the SEO development of your competition. You may determine their strengths and weaknesses, then use the information to launch effective countermeasures.

Sounds like an ideal SEO formula, right? Well, it can only be spectacular if the appropriate instrument is used. And this raises a very different kind of challenge.

The fact is, there are several solutions available on the market. Each instrument has its own set of qualities with varying degrees of effectiveness. And yet, they come in a variety of names and costs.

Some choices are not comprehensive SERP monitoring solutions, which complicates the decision-making process even more. Rather, the product is supplied as a component of a package that includes other digital marketing capabilities.

AccuRanker

AccuRanker is a cloud-based solution that monitors local and worldwide ranks on Google ,Bing, Baidu and Yandex every day. You may follow these astonishingly precise results in a variety of categories, such as by keyword, postal code, city, or state.

You may also import your historical keyword data straight from other SEO tools or from a CSV file, so you don’t lose any data if you switch rank trackers.

It enables you to make strategic judgments by using extra analytics data per term, such as the phrase’s search volume, traffic potential, and desired URL function.

Admittedly, this is where AccuRanker’s fast updates on demand are also useful. Refreshing their ranking analytics is sufficient to get relevant information on the performance of your keywords. Simply that, and voilà! The machine then quickly resets itself.

Also, this is not everything. It seems that AccuRanker will not allow your opponents to relax either. It then monitors and analyzes their keywords and relative rankings. The resulting results are essential for comparing your plans to those of your rivals in order to identify any underlying shortcomings.

And then what? In addition, users get a social media tracker. However, you should not immediately exclude it from your SEO effort.

Monitoring the social media popularity of your business requires more than simply shares and likes. If you haven’t noticed before, your reputation on social media platforms eventually affects your search engine rankings.

The live SERP tool is an additional great function. Yes, you may produce keyword ranking results from any location, for free and with an intuitive interface (no complicated ranking reports).

How it Can Be Useful For SEO Business And Enterprises

There are several ways in which AccuRanker may assist you and your company:

It offers automatic, bespoke reporting, allowing you to simplify client reporting with a simple drag-and-drop interface. You may white-label your reports by hand-selecting your high-quality data, and adding logos, branding, and language to your customized emails.

You may monitor the terms that are most important to you.

Additionally, they provide “Set it and Forget It” reporting for both automatic Standard Reporting and Custom Reporting, reporting to customers daily, weekly, or monthly.

AccuRanker recently released three amazing features in the latest update which is extremely beneficial for large SEO businesses, enterprises and individuals! They include:

Keyword Discovery enables users to examine all the keywords for which their domain has been indexed using AccuRanker’s comprehensive database of keywords. It will also assist with selecting the finest keywords to monitor without spending time with the incorrect ones. Dynamic Tagging makes it possible to simultaneously monitor a variety of keywords under a single tag. The tracking data are real-time and regularly alter based on the rising and falling rankings of keywords. Thus, consumers are able to discover probable causes and implement remedial measures. Organic Site Explorer is a function of AccuRanker that enables a visual overview of the complete website to be maintained. It monitors missing keywords on rivals’ and clients’ websites to give in-depth data that might aid in the development of more effective SEO strategies.

The API is simple but powerful, allowing you to rapidly access any parsing data you need.

AccuRanker is the quickest rank tracker in the world — results update daily or can be requested and updated on-demand, so you know you’re receiving the most recent results and can remain ahead of the competition.

You may organize your ranking data using star-marking, categories, tags, and notes to make it simpler to analyze and evaluate a huge number of terms.

It delivers ranking results for desktop, mobile, and any location you choose, as well as a multitude of SERP features.

Importantly, the user interface is intuitive, allowing you to simply explore the program and complete tasks. SEO campaigns are a piece of cake to execute.

It enables team management, so you can always monitor who is doing what. Additionally, you may specify responsibilities and permissions so that your staff is aware of which account they are working on.

The Share of Voice function allows you to quickly compare your market share to that of your rivals for keywords ranked between 1 and 20. The Share of Voice is computed utilizing just the twenty most prominent terms as of the moment.

AccuRanker is completely integrated with Google Analytics and Google Search Console.

Does AccuRanker meet your needs?

AccuRanker offers the necessary data and tools to track and analyze the performance of your keywords on Google, Baidu, Bing, Yandex, and YouTube. Due to the company’s emphasis on keyword monitoring, the UI is intuitive and simple to use. In addition, the reports are well-balanced; there are summary reports that immediately reveal the most essential information, as well as more extensive, data-rich reports that enable you to filter results by 20 aspects in order to do an in-depth analysis.

Overall, we suggest AccuRanker to businesses in need of a specialist keyword monitoring solution. Specifically, marketing firms and huge corporations may benefit from AccuRanker’s extensive capabilities and API.

About AccuRanker

AccuRanker was established in 2013 in Aarhus, Denmark. Henrik Jorgensen and Christian Pedersen, the company’s founders, met in college while studying computer science. Over 20,000 clients worldwide utilize the company’s keyword rank monitoring product, including Hubspot, Salesforce, and Toyota. AccuRanker has an exceptional client retention rate of less than 3 percent.

