Finding what you’re passionate about can be much simpler than anyone imagines. The challenge is to work for it, to the point where it becomes real professional and personal progress. In many cases, the passion for a hobby ends up becoming the path to success. However, only those who have the determination to dedicate themselves with an effort to do what they like are able to see results. This is the case of Chanel Uzi.

The young model and creator of content for social networks, has stood out in the digital environment for more than just her beauty. The original, creative, and unique way in which she has developed the management of her accounts, allows her to enjoy great recognition today. However, for her, success is still a long way off.

Chanel started in the world of modeling and content creation as a secondary hobby. Along with her friends, she photographed various scenarios and then shared them in her networks, without imagining that, at some point, this would be her dream job.

Her love for streetwear and Hip Hop culture led her into the world of men’s clothing design. An area, where she was not taken very seriously because she was surrounded by men most of the time. However, after 8 years, she decided to start her own way, took up modeling again, and shared her photos on her Instagram account.

She was pleasantly surprised by the responsiveness of its content. After a while, she had gathered a lot of likes. Today, Chanel has over 2 million followers on Instagram and has migrated to other platforms where she also has a strong presence.