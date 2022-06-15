… The future of Technology: Positioning for exponential growth

The Association of African startups, a leading Pan-African organization focused on equipping African Entrepreneurs with the required skills to create a sustainable business has announced it will be hosting its 2022 Tech Summit. The Hybrid summit is scheduled to hold on the 18th of June.

The 2022 Association of African Startups Tech Summit themed “ The future of Technology: Positioning for exponential growth” will have in attendance 6 world-class speakers with topics ranging across different aspects of Technology. The summit will feature various events such as the virtual mentoring roundtables and keynote panels which will create an avenue for attendees to engage in open dialogue. In furtherance of the organization’s commitment to equipping African startups with strategies, and requisite knowledge needed to create a sustainable business, it is set to launch the Association of African Startups Business Institute. The Association of African Startups Business institute is an online platform set to host The Associate of African Startups business training content and is to be the go-to library and resource center for every African entrepreneur.

The Keynote speaker for this Summit is Gospel Obele, a Research and Development Economist with a key focus on emerging and frontier markets. Gospel seats on the youth inclusion, SME, and Government Policy Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group. Gospel Obele has made over 150 media interview appearances with top media television platforms like Aljazeera, Arise Tv, BBC Africa, and Channels Tv discussing core issues pertaining to the macro economy and social inclusion.

Commenting on the expectations of the event, Just Omomo Ibe, The Founder and President of The Association of African Startups said “‘ We are thrilled to be hosting the 2022 Association of African Startups Tech Summit. The Tech summit is aimed at ensuring African Entrepreneurs understand the possibilities that technology offers and how it serves as a common denominator for business growth. We cannot wait to host our guests both physically and virtually as this year’s conference is a hybrid one. The Year’s theme“ The future of Technology: Positioning for exponential growth” reaffirms The Association of African Startups’ commitment to empowering African Entrepreneurs with the requisite knowledge to create a sustainable businesses and contribute more to the continent’s economic growth and provide solutions to some of her most pressing challenges using technology.

The Association of African Startups is a Pan-African Organization that focuses on equipping African Entrepreneurs with the requisite tools, strategies, and skills needed to create sustainable businesses and take advantage of local and international opportunities whilst building a strong network of entrepreneurs within the African Economy.