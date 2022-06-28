The Association of African startups, a leading Pan-African organization focused on equipping African Entrepreneurs with the required skills to create a sustainable business has launched its Business Institute tailored to empowering African Entrepreneurs. The Launch took place at the Association of African Startups Tech summit that occured on the 18th of June 2022.

The Association of African Startups Business Institute is a seamless tech platform that allows African Entrepreneurs and the diaspora gain access to 50 courses bathed in bundles for ease of learning and that would aid in business transformation.

This courses have been designed to help both existing entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and enter into new markets within the continets and in the Diaspora. The Business Institiute allows entrepreneurs gain access to a 12-week intensive learning and development sessions with academia’s with over 30 years of experience.

Commenting on the Launch of the TAAS Business Institute, Just Omomo Ibe, The Founder and President of The Association of African Startups said “ We are pleased to finally launch the Association of African Startups Business Institute. This is a huge feat for us to bring to life a one of a kind virtual training institute relevant for the regions of Africa and Diaspora. The goal is to train and equip and 10,000 entrepreneurs across the 5 region. The Association of african Startups business Institute was designed for each of these entrepreneurs having access to 12 weeks of intensive learning and development sessions. Over the years, there has been a growing gap in which entrepreneurs lack the requisite skills and resources needed to grow their business. This is why I believe there is a need to bridge the gap which would aid improving the ease of doing business. The Business institute was created to equip and empowers entrepreneurs with the requisite resources needed to compete comparatively within their market and globally. We believe with this new feat, we are strategically and deliberately creating a pool of entrepreneurs whose businesses will stand and surpass the 5 years mark of entrepreneurs within the continent. Join us to make our strategic objective achievable by partnering with us to reach 10,000 entrepreneurs across the 5 regions”

The Association of African Startups is a Pan-African Organization that focuses on equipping African Entrepreneurs with the requisite tools, strategies, and skills needed to create sustainable businesses and take advantage of local and international opportunities whilst building a strong network of entrepreneurs within the African Economy.