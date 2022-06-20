Terrorists Attacks: We can’t bear arms — Knights of Saint Mulumba

File image of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the Owo church where over 40 were killed by bandits.

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa, LAGOS

The Knights of Saint Mulumba, KSM, Nigeria, has said its members would not bear arms to defend themselves against attacks by bandits, terrorists, others but continue to use advocacy to sensitise the general public and government.

The body, established in June 1953, has also lined up series of activities to celebrate its 70th anniversary, with the theme, “KSM in Nigeria: Reappraising the Past, Redefining the Present and Reshaping the Future” from June 2022 to June 2023 when it would become 70.

KSM was reacting to calls in different quarters to defend themselves against attacks by bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other violent attackers.

Speaking at a briefing in Lagos, The Supreme Knight, Dr. Charles Mbelede, said that KSM was committed to one indivisible Nigeria, and ready to fighting oppression, no matter whose ox was gored.

He said: “We fight with our mouth; that was why all the Bishops and Knights had a 200 mile work in Abuja where we marched with placards to sensitise the government that what is happening is at variance with what should happen.

“We are the voice of the voiceless. It is not time for us to go into war with guns. I saw a write-up that Knight should carry guns; that cannot work unless it is legislated.

“We are members of international alliance, we have a benchmark of operation, we cannot carry guns, all we can do is advocacy, to sensitize the general public. We do follow ups and carry out actions to ensure things that are supposed to be done are done.

“Our core value is to do charity to the needy and less privilege in the society. We are soldiers of Christ, dedicated to working in tandem with the Catholic Church to promote the faith and project Catholic actions as well as ensure nobody is oppressed or cheated and disenfranchised.

“In Nigeria, we have 12,000 knights and 12,000 ladies that cut across the length and breadth of the country. We are superintended by Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, and fashioned under Catholic principles and actions.

“A knight is a high calibre Catholic who is baptized and confirmed with good education and financial backing, who also has his honour and integrity to watch. We use our talents, treasure for the betterment of mankind.’’

Also speaking at the briefing, Noble President, Ladies of Saint Mulumba, LSM, Lady Meg Anozia, said LSM too had continued to impact young people on different skills to better their lives through the Women and Youth Empowerment Centre, WAYEC, a skill acquisition centre.

Anozia, who was represented by Noble Provost, LSM, Lady Zita Eke, said over 30 houses had been built and donated to widows.

Giving a breakdown of events marking the anniversary, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, LOC, Daniel Egwu, said there would be unveiling of a new logo and the mascot with all the Metropolitan Grand Knight, adding that Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, would deliver the anniversary lecture.

