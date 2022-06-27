Talented singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly called Tems, has emerged winner of the Best International Act at the BET Awards 2022, making it the second time the singer is hitting the stage.

The Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer was nominated with other talented acts such as Fireboy, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France.

This is the first international award Tems is receiving for her own record while for the night, she already received an award for her record with Wizkid and Justin Bieber.

In receiving the award, Tems gave a brief speech dedicating her award to every young woman striving to one day live their dreams.

She said: “Thank you so much for this, thank you so much. It’s an honour… I mean, this is my first award show that I’m winning something and I just want to use this as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching this, every single girl watching this at home. Where I’m from, things like this don’t happen.”