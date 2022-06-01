By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo — The Tarayya Ekilisiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria/ Evangelical Church Winning All, TEKAN/ECWA bloc of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has given the Federal Government and security agencies a seven day ultimatum to locate and apprehend some Islamic clerics instigating religious crisis in the state.



Taraba State Chairman of TEKAN/ECWA, Rev. Philip Dopah, at a briefing in Jalingo, yesterday said this while reacting to inciting viral videos by some Islamic preachers outside the state.



He described the preachers as wicked and callous, bent on causing chaos among adherents of Christianity and Islam, noting that the preachers should be apprehended in their respective states.



According to him, “TEKAN/ECWA would have been mute over such devilish, unguided, inhuman, mischievous, callous and barbaric utterances if not for the simple fact that such utterances are coming from religious leaders who are supposed to be preaching peaceful and harmonious coexistence among the followers of every religion in the state as against fanning the embers of disunity for the promotion of religious war.



“Our reaction is also aimed at drawing the attention of Government, particularly security agencies to immediately step into this ungodly issue by applying the laws appropriately on those trying to undermine the sovereignty of the Nation as enshrined in the country’s constitution.



“It is worthy to note that we in Taraba State have coexisted peacefully from time immemorial not minding the faith we profess except for the ungodly interferences by some so-called Islamic clerics who claim to be defending the interest of the Muslims in Taraba State without due regards to the rule of law.



“Therefore, we cannot afford to sit and watch wicked and mischievous persons who claimed to be religious leaders dish out threats to the survival of Christians for no other reason but politics.



“We are therefore giving the Federal Government and its security forces seven days to get those preachers arrested to face the full wrath of the law for promoting, inciting and instigating religious violence in Taraba State.



“We are also calling on good spirited individuals and well meaning Nigerians irrespective of political and religious inclinations to condemn these evil utterances by the so-called lslamic clerics to avert religious crisis in the state.”



Dopah urged residents of the state to remain calm and maintain their peaceful disposition as it has always being.