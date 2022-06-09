By Etop Ekanem

There was jubilations in Aladja Ward 10 , udu local government area as a result of the “blessings” and soccour given to women on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by Team Godwin and Tiroro Dumije for Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor of Delta to celebrate his victory on his emergence as the Delta State governorship candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

About 2000 women benefitted from the exercise that cut across Aladja Ward in which about 100 bags of rice were shared..

Expressing gratitude, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Blessing Badede, thanked Team Godwin and Tiroro Dumije for Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor of Delta, adding that they have been celebrating before the rice came,

Also, Mrs Blessing Karo, thanked the team and assured that they are going to support Jite Brown and Oborevwori for ,Delta State House of Assembly and Governor of Delta State respecttively.

Mrs Josephine Aggreh,Udu PDP LGA Woman Leader, assured that women are going to be mobilized enmas across the local government area to ensure victories for Oborevwori and Jite Brown in the general election.She expressed delight that her women are not forgotten in their efforts for the successes of the party.

The Secretary, Udu Local Government Area PDP , Chief Harrison Beta, said he has confidence that both Oboreveori and Brown were going to win the elections based on the structures on ground, adding that they will attract capital and infrastructural developments to Udu and Delta State in general.

Olorogun Tiroro Dumuje, who spoke on his behalf and his ubrother (Godwin) said they were motivated to put smiles on the faces of the women who have been working for the success of the party in Aladja and at the same time to help actualize the dream of Oborevwori, their long time friend and brother to become the Governor of Delta State. He assured that they are going to continue to assist the women not only in Aladja ward but also in the entire Udu Local Government Area before the general elections.

The former LGA Youth Leader, Albert Aggrreh, assured that there is going to be total reconciliation of all aggrieved persons to ensure the success of the party in the general election.