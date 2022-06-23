Some of the impounded trucks

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mrs. Mimi Adzape-Orubibi has ordered the immediate suspension of two tax officials of the service for alleged dereliction of duty.

Those affected were the Area Tax Officer, ATO, in charge of Guma Local Government Area, LGA and the POS Operator at the Tyo Mu (Abinsi) monitoring Point, names withheld, who were also issued quarries.

She gave the directive shortly after leading a special operation that lasted from 12 midnight to 5am on Wednesday which took her to selected BIRS tax monitoring points in the state to ascertain the level of compliance with the produce tax law of the state.

The Chairman who intercepted 10 trucks that had evaded taxes in the course of the operation, expressed dismay at the activities of tax officials, consultants, as well as stakeholders which she noted encourages tax evasion by prospective produce tax payers.

A statement by the Media Assistant to the Executive Chairman, Mr. Suswam Terhemba, in Makurdi, said Mrs. Adzape-Orubibi, read the riot act to the management staff and other staffers of the Service to either seat up or face punitive measures.

“The Executive Chairman was literally furious over the persistence of these illegalities in taxation orchestrated by stakeholders, those who should be partners in progress, BIRS staff and Consultants.

“She was out from 12 midnight until about 5am and personally supervised the operation that intercepted ten trucks conveying produce out of the state, all evading taxes. She directed that the Area Tax Officer (ATO) Guma and POS operator at the Tyo Mu (Abinsi) Monitoring Point be quarried and suspended.

“She said the impunity by BIRS staff in particular will no longer be tolerated. Reading the riot act to the Directors of the service, the Executive Chairman largely blamed them for the lapses and leakages in revenue collection in the state.

“She therefore informed them of her decision to hold them (Directors) responsible for the excesses of the staff under their Directorates, warning that any director found wanting would equally be quarried and suspended,” he said.