St. Michael's College old students task government, oil firms on school’s rehabilitation An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael's College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school. Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday. Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government's immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats' infested and possess serious health risks to the students. "This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures. “Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library," Owigho said. He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students. The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state. Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school. Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room. He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has commended Mr. Ejiro Otarigho, driver of the petroleum truck that exploded at Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area, on Saturday, for his uncommon heroism that averted a major disaster.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa said that the bravery and patriotism-propelled risk taken by Agbarho-born driver saved what may have resulted in colossal loss of lives and property.

He expressed deep appreciation to Otarigho for the discretion he applied in steering the already burning truck, laden with petroleum product, away from a densely populated area, at the risk of his life, describing his valour as “amazing”.

According to Okowa, this act of bravery and compassion in today’s Nigeria is without equivocation, worthy of commendation and emulation.

“Yesterday, a tanker laden with diesel caught fire at Agbarho community, but for the uncommon bravery and heroism exhibited by the driver, Mr Ejiro Otarigho, a lot of houses and probably lives, would have been lost to the inferno.

“We were delighted to hear of the gallantry of the driver who took the initiative and risk to drive the tanker away from densely populated area to a secluded area before the tanker finally exploded.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commend Mr Otarigho for what our God Almighty used him to do on that day – saving lives and property by his heroic action.

“In a country plagued by challenges of varying dimensions, such acts of bravery are commendable and worthy of emulation.

“As a government, we thank Mr Otarigho for this great act of putting the lives of others first before his and we thank God for saving him from the inferno.

“We are proud of you and we urge other Deltans and Nigerians to emulate your heroics acts in all their activities,” Okowa stated.

