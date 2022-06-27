Fashion designer, and businesswoman, Tania Omotayo, has narrated how and why her relationship with music star, Wizkid ended in 2016.

The duo parted ways in 2016 amid reports that Wizkid was expecting a second child with baby mama, Binta Diallo.

Omotayo affirmed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that she was happy while in the relationship with Wizkid six years ago but doesn’t like doing things on the outside.

She said, “I consider myself to live in my own world. I live in a bubble. I don’t like doing things on the outside”.

“So imagine being 21 and being thrown into the media at a time when it wasn’t normal for young people to be in a relationship and be so public. I knew that, at that time, we were the only ones.

“That was before Iceprince came out with his girlfriend years later. So it was new at the time. It was so bad that they insulted my destiny. At some point, they started insulting my legs, saying I had really skinny chicken legs.

“We were young and he was becoming a global superstar. There’s no way we wouldn’t have had issues.

“It’s impossible. It comes with that celebrity life. I couldn’t have predicted that. At some point, we decided that we had different things that we wanted to do.

“But was I happy? Yes. That was like my best friend. And it was fine.”

Tania Omotayo also revealed that she suffered from endometriosis and had an agonizing experience.

Endometriosis is an often painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus.

Sharing her experience with Chude Jideonwo, Tania noted that whenever it was time for her menstrual cycle, she would bleed for about three weeks monthly.

She said, “Have you ever watched Africa Magic where there are people rolling on the floor? That was me with white doctors looking at me like I was going crazy. I was screaming and rolling on the floor. About 10 years before that, when I tell you that I have been to every doctor worldwide, in every continent; my father and I went to Austria and they told him that it was in my head. That there was really nothing wrong with me.

“I had symptoms like during my period, I would bleed for about three weeks out of four. I would be in so much pain that I would have to go to the hospital to get an injection for pain or to sleep. I was constantly admitted to the hospital. But a doctor told my dad to my face that there was nothing wrong with me as I was just a young girl looking for attention. That there was nothing medically wrong with me.

“In London, they checked; there was no type of test that I did not do at that stage.”

“Finally, there is a supermodel called Melen. She has Endometriosis and she is from Tanzania. I remember reading her story on Instagram and I so happened to be in South Africa for a photoshoot and I showed my co-workers that I had the same ailment. But my Nigerian sisters said, ‘God forbid, you will not have it in Jesus’ name’.

“I called my dad and told him what I had read and said I feel have it so I need to go to the doctor. I googled and found the best Endometriosis doctor in South Africa and I went to see him. As soon as I walked into his reception, I saw the model there and I started to cry because I felt this was a sign from God. I had never met her before but I felt it was a sign. When the doctor checked me, he said he was surprised I had lasted this long and advised I go to surgery the next day,” she said.