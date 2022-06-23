Gifted rapper, Sleek has revealed how he plans to return to his motherland to take over the rap game in the Nigerian music industry.



The Canadian-based Nigerian rapper disclosed in a recent chat, Sleek who was born in Benin City, Nigeria in 1990; and moved to Toronto, Canada with his parents in 1998 opined that the rap game in Nigeria has been quiet, unlike the previous years when rappers like Ice Prince and MI dominated the music game.

He said “ I feel like we barely have any good rappers to push the whole rap thing and take it to the next level because I know Nigerians love rap, you can tell when Americans perform in Lagos, the love is way crazier than the love they get in America.

Also, there will never be another MI or Iceprince, unless I come and take over which is my main goal.

I want artists to stop copying the western side of the world because when we hear your music and you sound exactly like us(International rappers) we just laugh and won’t take you seriously cause it does not sound authentic, it’s like you’re forcing it and we can tell.

I feel like artists are stuck and still struggling to break that international barrier for rap so we need that and I am that guy”, he said confidently.

Sharing what music means to him, Sleek who has been doing music for the past 12 years said: “music means everything to me, there’s literally a song out there for any mood you are in, I can’t go a day without listening to music”.

Speaking on the growth of the Afrobeat genre, the international rapper said “I love it so much cause we are showing the world ‘we no de carry last’ the whole world is watching us take over day by day, whether it is music, movies or food.

Everyone listens to Afrobeat, all the American artists are now trying to mimic the sound but it doesn’t even sound as good, you can see the TikTok and Instagram reels, the world will rather dance to Afrobeat than anything else, Afrobeat just makes you feel all happy and good about yourself, even if you can’t dance you will move to the beat”, said Sleek.

Born Selick Idahosa (SLEEK), the talented rapper gained prominence after he collaborated with Nigerian artist Ice Prince, who was featured in the video for his debut track dubbed ‘Problems’ and after filming several upcoming projects in Toronto. ‘Sleek1x’ as he is known on Instagram opened for Trish, Choclair and A-Game at Yonge-Dundas Square during the 9th annual YD | T.O.

Up to date he spends his time writing and collaborating with producers in Canada and the United State of America, when he is not writing, he is rehearsing for an upcoming show or in the studio recording.

