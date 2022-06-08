A woman of many parts, Ngozi has empowered large numbers of youngsters both in Nigeria and abroad, who also have, in various capacities empowered others.

Some of her aspiring talents have also performed on popular live music platforms such as LoudNProudLive, which has seen the likes of Grammy winners – Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Tekno and Yemi Alade – supporting careers of young aspiring talents.

One of her major interests is her passion for seeing them prosper, actualising their dreams and giving back in greater measures to the society. In this interview, Ngozi takes us through her times of little beginnings, achievements, prospects and more.

What are you passionate about and what drives you?

I am passionate about people, the environment and the continent.

I get a real sense of satisfaction seeing others positively benefitting from platforms we have created. We have supported careers of young, aspiring talent through the Talent hunt platform, who have proceeded to showcase themselves on some premium branded platforms.

What would be the one thing you would do to improve your profession if you had unlimited resources?

The ‘Nigeria factor’ makes it a constant challenge on many fronts managing basic fundamentals to run day-to-day business activities. Resources are key, however. Equally so, is strong and effective infrastructure to manage and absorb growth and support a growing ecosystem in competitive world markets.

Nigeria is a resourceful nation but there is a necessary call to action to our leadership for investment in younger representations and women in leadership. The term ‘suffering and smiling’ comes to mind.

How often do you learn something new?

New experiences are good for the mind, body and soul. If not daily, at least regularly, to better oneself as a person in an attempt to impart the positives to my team, family and friends. Experiences are life’s lessons that can bring great joy and go hand in hand with the proverbial ‘University of Life.’

What element of your profession would you gladly give up?

None! I am both privileged and fortunate to love what I do through our branded platforms and projects being able to impact positive change and make a difference.

You are a notable and qualified Chartered Accountant in the UK and have also ventured into what you do now. If I may ask, would you have liked to do something different?

I very much like who I am. As CEO, NMO Management and PR over a 10-year period, we have taken our organisation around the world and that has enlightened my own personal life perspective, meeting people of different races and nationalities in the creative/economic sector.

My experience working as a chartered accountant within the film production industry in the UK, played a significant part in shaping my professional career development in entertainment on the continent. The skills I acquired have been vital for business.

I have been truly blessed! I was humbled and honoured to be recently awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration in Leadership and Strategy Management. The award presentation was held in (UAE) Dubai by Maverick Business School, the United Kingdom.

The beautiful plaque and certificate take great pride of place in my home. Furthermore, I was recently invited by the British Consulate in Nigeria to the 7th Economic Development Forum, EDF held in London with a delegation led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and hosted by the UK Minister for Africa.

If the world stops like in the first lockdown, what would you suggest as measures to sustain the economy?

Being innovative, keeping an open mind, enriching your knowledge with consequential downtime online courses available to enrich your knowledge. Exploring strategies to sustain and improve business productivity and being open to change and new work practices in a fast changing world economy and order.

What would you want the Nigerian government to do to improve entrepreneurship?

Nigerians are proven natural entrepreneurs who still prosper despite daily challenges.

The current economic situation with the fuel crisis, national grid issues, fragility of nation’s currency, cost and standard of living, make survival of the fittest the operative term. Our leaders can always do better.

What is your 10-year goal?

Personal contentment through impactful Pan-African initiatives and projects. Explore ways we can conduct meaningful business whilst looking after our planet, the environment, with a spotlight on ‘green’ issues and paying particular attention to sustainability in Africa through the creative sector for a new generation.