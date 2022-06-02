.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero has called on consumable company and producers of Checkers Custard, to sustain the tempo in the fight against malnutrition by producing more products that can bridge the malnutritional gap for healthy children, the breastfeeding mothers, the expectant mothers and the society at large.

The Monarch made the call when he received the Branch head, Northern Nigeria, Checkers Africa, Ratheesh Nambiar and Brand Ambassador, Mansurah Isah who led their entourage on a courtesy visit to the Emir’s palace.

Emir Bayero said children suffer from malnutrition right from birth or immediately after birth due to poor diet by the pregnant mothers or inability to provide the child with highly nutritional food hence the need for nutritious products to bridge the gap.

According to him, “No doubt, we have known this company for long as well as their contributions not only in Kano, but Nigeria at large.

“Your products were well known and were in every home in the past but suddenly disappeared, due to some reasons. We are happy the product is back with even new flavours enriched with lots of vitamins.

“The checker’s products as we can see will go a long way to address malnutrition amongst children, as well as pregnant women.

“As we all know, we are living at a time when children suffer from malnutrition right from birth or immediately after birth due to poor diet by the pregnant mothers or inability to provide the child with highly nutritional food.

“We hope you sustain the tempo at providing more products that will bridge the malnutritional gap so that we can have more healthy children, the breastfeeding mothers, the expectant mothers and the society at large,” the Emir added.

Earlier, the branch head, Northern Nigeria, Checkers Africa, Ratheesh Nambiar, said the product, which has been in the market for almost six years now is for both children and adults alike with four flavours now in the market, ranging from banana, chocolate, vanilla and the three in 1 milk custard.

Nambiar said they were at the Palace to pay homage and introduce the product to his Highness, the Emir, Bayero.

A renowned Kannywood celebrity and brand ambassador of Checkers Africa Limited, Mansurah Isah expressed delight over the Emir’s awareness of the Checkers product, noting that, the product speaks for itself.

“I was surprised that the Emir already knows so much about our custard, which further confirms iitsrichness,” Mansurah however stated.