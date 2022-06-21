The FCT Administration (FCTA), Social Development Secretariat (SDS), has nabbed a suspected homosexual, who allegedly molested no fewer than 19 minors, at Karmajiji village located at the Airport road, Abuja.

The Acting Director, Social Welfare Services of SDS, Alhaji Sani Amar, made the disclosure at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Amar said the the suspect was apprehended based on the directive of the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who was passionate about protecting and defending the rights of the vulnerable, children and women.

He emphasised that the social development secretariat was duty-bound to ensure that the rights of the less-privileged, vulnerable groups including children and women were protected.

“On Sunday, June 19, I received a call from Karmajiji village of an individual simply identified as Kabiru, who was reportedly fond of molesting under-aged children that are within the age bracket of 12 and below.

“Immediately I mobilised our team and conducted an investigation and we were able to discover that there were more than 19 children that were victims of such molestation by the suspect.

“This happened as a result of one of the affected children whom the man reportedly lured into his room with sweet and orange.

”As he entered into the room with the child, he locked the room and attempted to forcefully to have an illegal canal knowledge of his anus.

“The boy protested and struggle with the man which made the passersby to discover that something was going wrong into the room of Malam Kabiru (the suspect), they rushed into the room and the man was arrested.

“Many people gathered around and so many children confessed and opened up that yes, he did same to me, he did same to me few days ago.”

He said that the recent incident, according to one of the children, the suspect allegedly succeeded in penetrating his body through his anus.

The director explained that the suspect gave the boy indomie noodles and put some substances that made the boy to fall asleep immediately after he ate the indomie.

“When the boy woke up he discovered something was wrong with his body, he told the suspect that he wants to use the toilet, then the suspect gave him N50 to go to a public toilet.

“When the boy went to a commercial public toilet at Karmajiji to ease himself, he noticed something very unusual coming out of his anus and he rushed home and informed his parents

“And immediately when I got the information, we reached out to the Nigeria Police Force and the Divisional Officer, Wuye, Division, immediately ordered his men to apprehend the man.

“After all the necessary investigation at the divisional level, today we successfully together, with the police transferred the suspect with one of the boys that he molested to the Office of the State Criminal Investigation Department of the FCT, Police Command,” he said.

He said he was delighted that the officers of the FCT Police Command “are men of integrity and non compromising”.

Amar appealed to parents and guardians not to hesitate to expose such bad elements in the society, assuring that the identify of the victims would always be protected to avoid stigmatisation.

He said that keeping or hiding such kind of information dd not help, saying “members of the public are hereby requested to kindly inform FCTA officials about such ugly situation.” (NAN)