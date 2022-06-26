Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has narrated how he almost died from the injury in November, 2021 during a match between Napoli’s and Inter Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Recall the ugly incident happened on November 21 2021 in Napoli’s loss to Inter in the Serie A clash.

Osimhen recently revisited the issue while speaking in a pidgin interview on Wazobia FM, detailing the trauma he went after undergoing a surgery to fic the facial injury.

His words: “That injury I had against Inter Milan was like a near-death injury,” Osimhen said on Wazobia FM.

“I am the only one that felt it, and I can only speak about how I felt because it was my face and body.

“But to be able to stand up without using the stretcher, walk out of the pitch on my own, then I knew that it was something I could handle.

“For me, as I got to the hospital, I told my doctor that I would be out for two weeks maximum.

However, Osimhen revealed that he realised he would be out for a long time after the scan came out.

“When the scan came out, I fractured many bones, which they had to remove and fix inside again.

“I have like 18 screws under my jaw. I went through a lot.

“A lot of sleepless nights. I could not sleep, I could not eat with the pain.

“But at the end of the day, I am a lion, and I know the kind of mentality I have.

“In my mind, I had already scheduled my return following the surgery,” Osimhen added.