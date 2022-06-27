27 ships with petrol, others to berth in Apapa, Delta ports

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), a Nigerian Foods Services Company, has been accorded the national scale long-term and short-term Issuer ratings of A-(NG) and A2 (NG), respectively by international rating agency, Global Credit Ratings (GCR).



SFL’s Head, Marketing, Mr Nduka Mokwunye, said in a statement that the affirmation of the company’s national credit ratings by GCR was contained in the latest report of the credit rating agency.



‘‘GCR Ratings has affirmed the national scale long-term and short-term Issuer ratings of A-(NG) and A2 (NG), respectively assigned to Sundry Foods Limited. Concurrently, GCR has affirmed the national scale long-term Issue rating of A-(NG) accorded to Sundry Foods Funding SPV Plc’s N2.5bn Series 1 Bonds. The outlook on the rating has been revised to Positive,’’ the statement said.



In arriving at its decision, GCR reiterated that the company has sustained a strong earnings trajectory over the review period even as it said that SFL’s revenue almost doubled and outperformed budget.



GCR further explained that the Sundry Foods’ competitive position is supported by its well-entrenched brands within the fast-expanding Nigerian quick service restaurant sector, noting that the company rolled out additional 40 outlets over the last 12 months to May 2022, bringing its total outlets to 145 across 11 States, thus enhancing market share.



The foremost rating agency emphasized that ‘’the Positive Outlook on Sundry Foods’ ratings reflects its strong growth in earnings and robust cash flows, which have kept gearing metrics moderate, despite the ongoing expansion.’’



Expressing his delight on the rating, SFL’s Managing Director, Mr Ebele Enunwa, said: “This affirmation which follows the thorough independent assessment by a reputable international credit agency is a testament that we are progressively growing stronger. It also highlights the fact that we are one of the highest credit worthy organizations in the country and a very good investment potential for many local and international investors and financiers.”