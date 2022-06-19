By Bunmi Sofola

SUICIDE has a nasty ring to it. It is also chilling. For a human being to sit down, think his life over and decide that it is not worth living, takes a lot of courage. Yet, it takes a lot more courage and guts to stay and find out if at the end of the tunnel, he might not find a light.

The bewildering fact is that suicide bids are on the increase; and actual successes boggle the mind. In the past, cases of a suicide were shrouded in absolute secrecy. Instead entirely different reasons were given as to the cause of death while speculations ran riot.

Today, cases of suicide are too common to shock anyone speechless. Bread-winners who’d been financially amputated one way or the other had succumbed to their self-made hang-man’s noose; a few wives who couldn’t face the humiliation of their husbands’ betrayal had laid down and surrendered to premature death without a thought for the kids and relations they would leave behind.

And, because of some lousy end-of-year results, some fickle-minded students who saw it as the end of the world had put paid to their young lives. If you want to see more examples of suicides, read the papers. If you want to see how serious we now think it is, have a look at some newspapers’ coverage of a few of the events.

It is all right if you feel you have reached the end of your tether, if you feel like stopping the world and wanting out. Let’s face it, after the dastardly act has been committed, you are oblivious to the world. But, have you ever thought of the people you would be sending to their slow deaths by your action?

“To live life to the end is not a childish task,” says Boris Pasternak in Dr. Zhingo. At one stage in life, we all must have contemplated suicide, just as we must have contemplated strangling villains who constantly make life miserable for us, but that doesn’t mean we set out to do those things.

Ten years ago, Florence, an extremely successfully private doctor who was thankfully surviving after the trauma of her divorce, came home to find her undergraduate son stone dead. A hurriedly written suicide note said it was because he failed his end-of-year exams again, and was asked to leave the university. He was too embarrassed to face his mother and see the beaten look on her face.

His mother had a nervous breakdown. According to her: “The depression that followed his funeral was suicidal. I was helplessly bewildered and life seemed no longer worth living. I didn’t even have the comfort of a husband and father. I couldn’t sleep even with anti-depressants and I seldom ate. I knew hard work was good medicine and I drove myself dangerously hard the first few terrible years…”

Today, despite the fact that her other two children have done very well, she has changed out of character; drinking like the devil and weeping even when not provoked.

A 24-year-old nurse whose undergraduate fiancé committed suicide told me she went through hell for over two years before she could even begin to live again.

“He had no right to kill me the way he did,” she said, exhibiting a bit of the anger she must have felt. “It was him who wanted out, why must I suffer because of it.”

In the spate of a few days, there were newspaper reports recently of a man who committed suicide because he lost his job and his wife; and, of another undergraduate who killed himself because of poor exam results. There were even reports of kids under-10 found dangling from the end of a rope!

Maybe, it is about time we encouraged positive thinking in this part of the world. There is need for free access to counsellors when depression hits. Today, bipolar disease is what used to be called manic depression. The disease literally drives you insane. One of the very early symptoms is acute depression. Unfortunately, bipolar syndrome is more common amongst the youths than ever before – and it doesn’t matter if the parents are rich or poor.

Once bipolar hits, victims reasoning becomes disjointed. That’s why today’s parents are particularly warned to look out for depression of any sorts in their children and seek prompt professional help for such kids – before things get out of hand.

Don’t Let Anger Ruin Your Health

Seconds out, round one…. Every couple knows that moment when passion gives way to rage. When the one you were madly in love with is suddenly the one driving you mad. So, how do you deal with those feelings? Do you revel in a row or shrink from a skirmish? Counsellors say that couple shouldn’t back away from arguments because bottling up emotions only lead to trouble. But some ways of reacting are simply unhelpful. Recognise yourself in any of them?

The Sulker: When you are mad, you wander around with a long face, banging saucepans, sighing heavily. You have to be coaxed into revealing what’s on your mind and always manage to make your partner feel he or she is in the wrong. You cannot see the funny side of things and refuse to be jollied out of your sulk. Below the belt line, “nothing’s the matter.”

The Nagger: You just go on and on. A row is the perfect excuse fort- bringing up every petty grievance you have ever felt. You’ve got the memory of an elephant and are quite capable of remembering ill or imagined slights from years ago. You can start a row just as you are about to meet friends for a night out, turning sugar-sweet once they arrive, and picking up the threads as soon as they leave. You can keep a row simmering for days. Below the belt line. “And another thing…”

The Quitter: When things get too hot to handle, you simply walk out. You might lock yourself in the bathroom or go out for a drink, and then, you have to be wooed back. Or, you wait until your partner is so worried about you that he or she apologised when you return. In any case, you win even if you were in the wrong. Below the Belt line: “We’ll talk when you calm down.”

The Martyr: You pretended to suffer in silence, but when you’re annoyed, you create an atmosphere that can be cut with a knife. You may pretend to give in, but you can’t lose with good grace and you make your partner suffer.

…You develop headaches at bed time or mope around the house like a bear with a sore head. In the end, your partner can’t stand the tension and makes the peace.

The Prophet: Whenever anything goes wrong you are the first to rejoice in disaster. You refuse to accept any blame, and you take delight in discovering other people’s mistakes. Your holier-than-thou attitude is guaranteed to drive your partner around the bend while you can carry on assumption an air calm. Below the belt lines! “I told you so.”

The doormat: You hate rows so much that you agree black was white to keep peace. You are so insecure you think that love can’t survive a few ups and downs. You can’t understand why the passivity drives your partner mad, though. Below the belt line: “Whatever.”

The Cry Baby: You never stand up for yourself – you simply dissolve into tears. You have learned that you don’t have to be tough to get your own way. So, when things look too heavy to handle, you just turn on the water works. One day though, you will try the trick too often and your partner will have become waterproof. Below the belt line! “Boo-hoo.”