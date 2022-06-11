By Ishola Balogun

Relief came the way of over 500 people who had different health challenges as the wife of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) and the Resident Pastor of the Headquarters Church, Dr. Peace Okonkwo dazzled them with healthcare services and food items.

The medical outreach programme was aimed at giving succour, empathy and show of love to vulnerable people suffering from different forms of health challenges to mark the 70th birthday of Dr Peace Oknonwko.

From far and near, members and non-members, converged at the TREM National and International Headquarters in Gbagada, Lagos, to receive treatment. Beneficiaries were tested and treated for blood pressure level, sugar level, breast cancer, prostate cancer for men, typhoid and malaria.

The occasion also witnessed donations of food items and clothing materials to the indigent and needy.

As if the crowd was envisaged, no fewer than 14 doctors, 16 nurses, a lab scientist and several pharmacists with fully stocked draugs were on ground to take care of all the people who needed medical attention and satisfactorily too.

The urge to care for others

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), currently, at least half of the people in the world do not receive the health services they need, while about 100 million people are pushed into extreme poverty each year because of out-of-pocket spending on health.

In order to make health for all a reality, this assertion is no less a spur for individuals with large hearts individuals who have access to high-quality health services to take care of others who could not access good health care.

The new septuagenarian, Dr Peace Okonkwo while speaking with newsmen said she acted on her urge to help members of the society who could not afford to get medical attention irrespective of whether they were members of TREM or not.

Dr Okonkwo said: “When I turned 60, I did an outreach on the prevention of cervical cancer. But this time, I decided to be more practical and reach out to people in the society. There are people who are suffering from different illnesses and do not have enough money to pay their medical bills. That is what has informed my decision to help them. There are qualified doctors here in this outreach who I believe can help these people in need.”

She urged other wealthy women to reach out and give back to the society. She also urged women to come out and vote in their numbers at the forthcoming general elections. “Women who have the means should find their area of calling and give back so that God can use them to bless others. As the elections are coming up, women need to come out and vote because if they refuse to carry out their civic rights, they will inadvertently lose the right to complain in the long run if the wrong candidate later emerges,” she said.

The Caring Heart Heritage Initiative

Chairman of TREM’s non-governmental organisation called Caring Heart Heritage Initiative, Mr. Frank Nabena, gave an insight into the medical outreach. According to him, “There are about 14 doctors, 16 nurses, a lab scientist and several pharmacists on ground to take care of all the people who need medical attention.

“People can be tested to check for blood pressure level, sugar level, breast cancer, prostate cancer for men, typhoid and malaria. There are also drugs available which the pharmacists will dispense to those who need them at the prescription of the doctor,” Nabena said.

He said the Care Department of TREM took responsibility to help those who are vulnerable and need more medical attention free of charge . “The church has a non-governmental organisation called Caring Heart Heritage Initiative which helps to extend the helping hand to those who need it. Asides from that, the Care Department in church has already gotten some reports of people who need further medical help and we intend to get it for them soon,” he said.

Beneficiaries speak

Patience Abraham, a beneficiary who was not a member of the church, said that she was glad that the outreach was held despite the poor financial situation of many people in the country.

“She (Dr. Okonkwo) doesn’t have lots of money or a place where she gets money from but she has a giving heart and just wants to fulfill a passion. God will continue to bless her and everyone that contributed to the success of the outreach,” Abraham said.

Another beneficiary, Bunmi Adejaro, a resident of Gbagada thanked the church for impacting in the lives of people in the community.

“I am not a member of the church but I just finished undergoing the blood pressure and sugar level tests and I was directed to the pharmacy to get some drugs,” she said while appreciating the efforts of the celebrant.

Aside from being socially responsible in lending a helping hand in the area of bringing succor to women. Other areas in which she has affected the lives of thousands of Nigeria, especially women are through the International Women Prayer Conference (IWPC), Rehoboth Homes and Skills Acquisition Centre, Widows Empowerment Initiative, Children Education Support, Orphanage Support and Free Cervical Screening. Bishop Peace has taken it upon herself to reach out to women suffering from this ailment, picking their bills for screening. This initiative has successfully screened about 10,000 women over the years.