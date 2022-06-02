.

Former General Secretary of the Yoruba Socio- Political Group, Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa said that “the performances and record of service of President Buhari do show he can give Nigeria the right person that will right the wrongs. He alone cannot do it.

“The President is not in tandem with happenings in the country, if he is, he won’t say that he alone should be allowed to pick his successor.

“Nigeria needs somebody who can turn things round, do things differently, restructure the country so that power can devolve to states. We need somebody that will deal decisively with the problems on ground without showing tribalism, nepotism or religious sentiments. This is the type of president that Nigeria needs now.”