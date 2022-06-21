.

By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian Students have been called upon to avoid teenage pregnancy which is capable of ruining their future.

The students were also advised to be focused on their study to avoid dare consequences associated with premature pregnancy occurrence.

The South East regional manager of Marie Stopes Nigeria, Mr. Samuel Ibekwe, made the call in Enugu at a one day seminar organised by a nongovernmental organisation, Centre for Innovative and Pragmatic Development Initiative, CIPDI, to mark the 2022 international day of the African Child in conjunction with Iliaki Group and Domark Health & Educational Foundation, DOHEF.

Speaking on the topic titled: “Teenage Pregnancy and Menstrual Hygiene,” Ibekwe said that children of school age should avoid premarital sex at an early age in order not to ruin their future.

Ibekwe who described teenage pregnancy as a situation where a young person who has not reached the age of marriage becomes pregnant, pointed out that when a girl-child between the age of 13 -19, becomes pregnant, there is every tendency for her to cut short her academic pursuit to become a mother at an early age.

He therefore urged pupils and students to avoid premarital sex to eschew the adverse effect that trail such act.

“Children of school age should avoid premarital sex. They should only engage in sex when they reach adulthood which is from 19 years upwards. This is because premarital sex will lead to pregnancy at early age thereby forcing girls to drop out of school and the boys becoming fathers at early age.

“When a girl child gets pregnant, she drops out of school, her academic career is affected adversely and should she attempt to abort the pregnancy, it could lead to death especially in the hands of quacks.

“Teenage pregnancy has negative consequences and should be avoided. Abstinence from premarital sex will stop teenage pregnancy,” he advises.

Four secondary schools selected from different places in Enugu – Idaw River Girls Secondary School, Enugu; Jesus Good shepherd Academy, Enugu; Sacred Heart Seminary, Nsude and Special School for the Blind, Deaf and Dumb, Oji River.

Earlier, the President of CIPDI, Mr Ifeanyi Nwanoro disclosed that the purpose of the programme was to catch them young and hear the various challenges facing children in their school.

Nwanoro represented by the group’s Vice President of planning and programming, Lady Agatha Agu, said that the organization is working with all the participating schools to give the children the tools to win and achieve great things, adding that they are today’s leaders and today’s innovators that will address the challenges of tomorrow.

The children at the event who called on government’s at all level to prioritize basic education for their brighter future, urged parents to send their children to school and as well take care of their wards to help them become future leaders.

The highlight was a cultural dance performed by students of the physically challenged from Special School of the blind, deaf and dumb, Oji River.