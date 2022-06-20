The Chancellor of Mudiame University Irrua (MUI), Prof, Sunny Eromosele and the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ernest Izevbigie have said the university will keep to the promise of offering automatic employment to all first-class graduates of the institution as the university holds its first matriculation on Saturday.

Speaking during the matriculation at the university campus in Irrua, Edo State, Eromosele, who is also the Managing Director of an oil and gas service company, Mudiame International Limited expressed determination to exposed the students to international opportunities, adding that they are critical to the university’s aspiration of addressing key national problems.



Eromosele, while noting that the university is very passionate about nation building, said quality education, human capacity development and skill is the right way to go to enable Africa add value to its raw materials instead of exporting them abroad.



“Today marks another milestone in our quest to create a Nigeria and an African continent of our dream. It is on this note that I want to remind the student matriculating today that they are our ambassador and hope of an innovative Nigeria. You can’t maintain the status quo. You must wake up daily and stand strong from today to challenge it.

Here, we don’t want to imitate, we want to innovate. We believe in you.



“As an institution, we are willing to listen and support you. We have done our best in making sure you have a conducive learning environment. We will continue to do our best in that regard.



“Let me assure you that we will keep our promise on granting employment to all our outstanding students. We are already initiating partnership with major countries across the world, especially their embassies in Nigeria to expose you to global opportunities.



“We will focus on brain recirculation and ensure that we provide practical and skill-based learning. We are determined to produce market ready students who will assist Africa in adding value to its resources instead of exporting raw materials,” he said.



Izevbigie said although he had his education in United States, he did not enjoy most of the facilities Muidame University currently has, adding that instead of immediate gains, the school is focused on offering quality service and value.



He stated that the institution is on its way to becoming one of the world-leading institutions for technological innovation that addresses challenges in agriculture and food safety, energy, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, security, and transportation on a regional and global levels.



“The Mission or reason(s) for our existence is to contribute to the sustainable welfare of society with expertise in science, technology, and business, and through teaching, research, and community service.

The vision bearer of MUI, Prof. S.E. Eromosele, an astute visionary who has helped to redefine the frontiers of the Oil and Gas industry in Nigeria and beyond by the incorporation of standards and calibration measures that affect the bottom-line and operations of the industry, a man who has enjoyed the platform of the prestigious Oxford University, U.K, to impart knowledge,” he said.



While urging the students to focus on their studies and make the best of the opportunities they have, Izevbigie told the student that they were not too young to innovate solutions to the challenges facing the country.



Izevbigie, who noted that the state-of-the-art laboratories, classrooms, hostels, and digitized infrastructure of the university positioned it for conducive learning environment noted that the school remained the first University in the World to offer the Employment Guaranty Policy (EGP) for all first-class-honours graduates effective with the first graduation class.



The Acting Registrar of the school, Olusegun Johnson said the school presented a new beginning, standard, orientations, outlooks, philosophies and value.



He added that the institution represented a departure from devalued education to a standard education, indefinite days in schools to specific and well monitored University calendar with date as well as a departure from dullness of graduates, to creating mind of innovation into graduates.

Johnson stated that the university also created a shift from the state of un-employability of graduates to a realm of uniquely breaded employable graduates.