By Sherifat Lawal

Prominent Nollywood actor and the special adviser on Entertainment, media and tourism to the Anambra state Governor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu has stated clearly his dismay at being asked if he is leaving Nollywood.

The ace actor and producer made this know during a social media interview with Vanguard.

When asked if he would stop acting because he is into politics, he said the entertainment industry gave him the platform for his place in politics and if he is to leave the entertainment industry he will be leaving his place in politics as well.

He said:

“My job in government is part and parcel of profession.

“If I trained as a medical doctor, and I’m in government as a commissioner or minister for health, do you think I stop being a doctor?

“If I want to stop anything about entertainment then I will resign from Soludo’s Government.”

He further stated that if he decides to stop acting, what would he make of all his experiences and certificate from the University of Port-Harcourt.

” What happens to those who look up to me,” he said.

“The question that they should be asking is do I look forward to raising more people in the industry.”

He added that if he will be leaving the movie industry, he will call a press conference and that is when people should be worried.

