By Esther Onyegbula

THE non-interest arm of Sterling Bank plc, Sterling Alternative Finance, has announced the launch of Nigeria’s first ethical investment platform, Altinvest.

AltInvest is aimed at changing the investment world, with a key focus on real sectors in the economy by helping its partners create impact in the economy, even as they build wealth without compromising their ethics.

The numerous investment options listed on the App are centred on diverse real sectors such as Agriculture, Real Estate, among others, all of which are focused on wealth creation, capital appreciation for investors, and supporting economic activities directed toward inclusion, growth, and development.

The investment app also boasts of the digitization and automation of investment advisory services, real-time portfolio monitoring, and seamless investment placement in a variety of asset classes.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the App, Mohammed Yunusa, Director of Digital Products and Innovations, Sterling Alternative Finance, said users on the digital investment platform invest in the financial market through the real sector and were assured of personal wealth growth.

Speaking further about the App, Olatunji Olabisi, Chief Information Officer, Sterling Alternative Finance, in his remarks, said the app was equipped with the best technology and assured of its efficiency and top-notch security.

He said: The app has gone through rigorous testing to ensure users’ investments are well-secure. The app also prides itself on having a user-friendly interface which makes investing easier and more accessible for the user.

On how the bank mitigates against risks for retail investors, Lukman Adekola, Group Head, Corporate and Investments Banking Solutions, Sterling Alternative Finance, explained that due diligence had been carried out to hedge against volatility.

He said: ‘We have conducted our due diligence by identifying the risk associated with investments and we have put in place strategies to mitigate these risks.

‘’So, be rest assured that we are making available only secure investment listings for our partners. As an organization, we firmly believe trust and transparency are critical.’’