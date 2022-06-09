.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Despite recording zero votes at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential primary in Abuja, the serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church Pastor Tunde Bakare expressed excitement for staying true to his beliefs at the political contest.

The articulate pastor, who commended himself, noted that his bravery and steadfastness indicated that he had passed the test of character and courage by not buying votes at the APC primary.

Bakare, in a statement on Thursday, Bakare said he spoke the truth in the midst of wolves.

He said, “I am happy that I have passed the test of character by not paying any delegate.

“I passed the test of courage, by speaking the truth in the midst of wolves and the test of conviction by standing true to my beliefs. Those who will make a difference must be different,” he added.

Vanguard recalls that it was reported that, before commencement of voting, the senior pastor had defied several to step down in order to pave the way for other heavyweights in the tough presidential primary race.

But, an apparently defiant Bakare would never back down on his ambition, vowing that he would rather step up.

Prior to the primary, Bakare had said his vision for a New Nigeria is hinged on four key mandates, namely: Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Possibilities.

After the keenly-contested primary, the national leader of the APC polled 1271 votes to emerge winner and flag bearer of the APC. He defeated his arch contenders including a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who had 316 votes and the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who garnered 235 votes.