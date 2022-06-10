By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

A presidential hopeful on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has told Nigerians that protection of lives and property, remains constitutional obligation of any President sworn into office.

He cautioned Nigerians not to be easily beguiled by promises made by politicians who want to clinch the presidency by making promises on education, security, employment, stating emphatically that those are part of their duties as enshrined in chapter 2 of the Nigerian constitution.

Adebayo who spoke during a briefing with newsmen in Abuja, said presidential hopefuls won’t be during Nigerians a favour by making promises but rather acting on their constitutional obligations to the people and serve Nigeria.

Read Also:

2023: We’ll support you, Osinbajo assures Tinubu

He said, “If you go to chapter 2 of the Nigerian Constitution, which says you must give social welfare to every Nigerian.

How are you going to give everybody, food, housing, health care, education and employment, but it is written there.

“You don’t tell a doctor what is your plan for this sick patient, the duty of the doctor is to make them well, it is in a democratic quote. It is written in the constitution what we must do when we get into power.

“So when somebody comes and says I’m going to give free education to Nigerians or accommodation, he is not doing you a favour but it is his duty.

“What I’m saying right now is even written in oath of office, that ‘I shall abide by and implement the fundamental objectives and principles contained in chapter 2 of the constitution,’ have you read it? Everything they say they are going to do, is written there.”

Giving insights on what he would do if elected president of the country, Adebayo said, “My mission in Nigerian politics is not to make promises, these things are what a good government would do. And there’s enough money to do it, you don’t even need to be extra brilliant to do it but you must have credible people around you to be able to achieve this.”