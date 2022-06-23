…as friends felicitate with him

It is a floodgate of felicitations from high-profile individuals, friends well-wishers, and associates to the chairman of Virtusdeus Group of Companies, Chief Stanley Ikechukwu Oranika as he bags the prestigious award of Entrepreneur Man of the Decade from Eminent Magazine at its recently concluded tenth-anniversary ceremony.

Chief Stanley Oranika is a seasoned business professional with experience in diverse fields of Agriculture with Permaculture in focus, Brewing Technology, Applied Microbiology, Nautical Science, Tourism, Physical Fitness, Strategy, Innovation, Program and Portfolio Management.

The Eminent Magazine 10th anniversary which took place at the weekend at Sandralia Hotel Abuja coincided with awards to other notable Nigerians who have contributed significantly in their fields of endeavour and development of the society.

Among those who have congratulated the notable entrepreneur and philanthropists are, the publisher AlexReports, Mr Alex Nwankwo, Chief Nnanna Osigwe, the Chairman Blueworld Group and many others.

Owing to his dynamic social and leadership skills, he is on the board of executives of the prestigious King’s College Old Boys Association, Abuja Chapter, as the Social Secretary. Stanley is a cofounder of the famous Abuja hiking group, Tha Outdoor Tribe. He coordinates hundreds of tourists and hikers on great mountain climbing expeditions at least once every month, sometimes, coordinating crowds of up to 400 people.

He is a Cofounder and Senior Partner at Ranix Data Communications, a Korean-based IT company, with Data Communication solutions, tailored to solve everyday problems all around the world and especially in developing countries where the IT structure is yet feeble and vulnerable.

In Nigeria, he has partnered and worked with some of the biggest names in Data Communications, Spectranet and Ntel. As a facility and project management company, Virtusdeus International is at the forefront of providing the private sector of facility management with the voice of Climate Action, Climate Change and advocacy for Global warming and Climate Change awareness.

He is experienced in a multitude of relevant skills not only in project and operations management but also in developing/executing strategic groundbreaking business ideas. This has enabled the technical assistance and raise to success of several budding startups and young entrepreneurs based in Nigeria.

Also honoured at Eminent Magazine’s tenth anniversary include Chief Hon Dr Epi Okoye, Businessman of the Decade, High Chief Tochukwu Metuh Business Icon of the Decade, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, Eminent Man of the Decade, Barr Helen Mbakwe, Entrepreneur Woman of the Decade.

Others who were honoured include Chief Amb. (Prof) Chigozie Nwolisa, Most Influential Man of the Decade, Chief Hon Okey Edozie Aroh Political icon of the Decade, and Elder Grace Adamma OBI Diaspora Woman of the Decade

In his remarks, the publisher of the magazine, Uchenna Obizoba Henry said Eminent Magazine is poised to recognise hard work and merit, which is why it has carefully selected awardees based on merit.