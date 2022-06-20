By Esther Onyegbula

Gloria Ofili an SSS3 student of Word of Faith group of schools, Benin City Edo State has emerged the winner of the two hundred thousand naira grand prize,

at the CLAN quiz competition, organized by Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant, (FONDCUP).

The event which is a pet project of the 1st Runner, of the Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant,( FONDCUP), Miss Faith Etinosasere Iguodala kicks off the first edition to celebrate the cultural heritage, of the Niger-Deltans.

Miss Iguodala said the competition, is initiated to promote, advocate, create awareness and project the rich culture, values, traditions and history of the Niger Delta people among the Niger Delta-born younger generation in Senior Secondary Schools (SSS3), and Junior Secondary Schools three (JSS3).

Explaining the modalities, she said that the quiz competition focuses on the values, history, culture, and tradition of the region, which is gradually going into extinction.

Miss Iguodala said that through the quiz competition, we celebrate Niger-Delta culture and culture is an agent of creativity and social Change’.

This year’s first edition was fun-filled, educative and entertaining because the participants were enlightened on the fact of our history, culture, tradition and values as a Region.

“The Niger-Delta Region is blessed with rich traditions, cultures and values that the children need to know learn and understand their importance, she commended miss Gloria Ofili for being such an intelligent young maiden from the Niger Delta Region.

“The competition had a large number of entries but about 150 met screening requirements after screening out about 100, it recorded over 30 Niger-Delta-born students who participated in the competition.

Moreso, miss Precious Solomon Essien, an SSS2 student of Fulga International college, Mbiabam, Akwa-Ibom took the second position, with a cash gift of

N150,000, while. Favour Edem and SSS2 from Eternal Seed Secondary School, Ikono, Akwa-Ibom State, had a tie with Justice Joseph an SSS1 from Fulga International college, for the third position and went away with

N 50,000 each for 3rd position.

The Convener of FONDCUP, Elizabeth Era, lauded the students for their efforts in promoting the cultural heritage of the Niger-Delta Region and encouraged everyone who was a part of the competition, and promised that the competition’s ideology, will get better in the future.

Era commended the winner, (Miss Gloria Ifeoma-Uyiosa Ofili) of the quiz competition, who went away with N200, 000 and an opportunity to be one of the content creators for the next volume of my Niger Delta handbook, the material provided for the students to study for the competition.