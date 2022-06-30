By Adeola Badru

Multinational companies operating in Nigeria have been charged to put substantial funds into public education instead of showbiz, to develop the education sector and stamp out terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities that are direct results of illiteracy in the nation.

The call was made on Thursday from a member of the Governing Council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), Mrs Titilayomi Ahmadu in Ibadan while reacting to the performance of the duo of Master Asala Oreoluwa of the Government College, Ibadan and Miss Anuoluwapo Ajiboye of the Scared of Hearts College, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan, at the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions which held recently.

Master Oreoluwa and Miss Rosemary Anuoluwapo Ajiboye emerged the winners of the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions respectively.

Ahmadu who spoke with newsmen in Ibadan said the sterling performance of the two secondary school students would be multiplied in many other students in the nation, if there are conducive environments and sufficient funding from the multinational companies.

She said the multi national companies, have over the years, concentrated their funding on showbiz events like the ‘Big Brother Naija’ that only reward performances with less or no moral values in the society.

Ahmadu appreciated the commitment of the incumbent administration in Oyo State for investing in educational development in the State, as according to her, the move has given birth to improved performance of the State in national and external examinations.

She said: “Congratulations to these students, their school authorities, the government of Oyo State, in particular our own dear Governor Seyi Makinde, who is determined to raise the state’s education standard.”

“It is very encouraging to hear about such efforts from students in public schools and even private ones, these students, if given proper exposure and support, will produce Nobel Laureates, this is the time for the Federal Government and other agencies to invest more in our students and support the effort of the Oyo State Government whose primary focus is in education and its development.”

“This is the time to play down seriously on investments in ventures that do not add value to the national development like the Big Brother Naija and the likes. We want our children to increase in value by investing in their education, we do not want them to be used in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, robbery and the likes, we live in a society that honor academic excellence by students in public schools with pittance and nonchalant stand while BBNija pays millions to their winners, dance competitions reward participants with vehicles and millions of naira,” she said.

The Iseyin-born philanthropist also used the occasion to congratulate the newly sworn-in Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his elevation and called on the youths to emulate the judicial henchman on areas of humility and dedication, saying no matter the background of anybody, dedication to goals in life matters.