… Engr. Mohammed emerges factional candidate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, two presidential candidates have emerged for African Action Congress, AAC.

While the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, emerged in one of the factions, Engr. Yakubu Mohammed was elected as the presidential candidate of the AAC faction under the leadership of the immediate past national chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Chief Leonard Ezenwa.

At the party’s presidential primary election held on Thursday in Abuja, Engr. Mohammed got 121 votes to defeat his opponent, High Chief Caro Nwosu who scored 38 votes.

Speaking after he was declared winner, Engr. Mohammed said the part has what it takes to win the presidential election.

He further promised that his campaign team would design a programme that would carter for the interests of women and youths.