Comrade Olufemi Ajadi (left) Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan (middle), NNPP Osun State party chairman, Dr. Odeyemi Oluwatosin

Comrade Olufemi Ajadi has urged the Southwest political stakeholders to see the Southwest agenda beyond the political party, adding that the calling for peace and unity in Nigeria should be seen as the responsibility of all political parties.

Ajadi said this while discussing with the incumbent Deputy Governor of Oyo state, Rauf Olaniyan, as both coincidently met at the passenger boarding end, Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, on Friday, 10 June 2022.

Olaniyan was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, 5 June that he announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajadi, who spoke with the Oke-Ogun-born technocrat cum politician in the presence of the NNPP Osun State Party chairman, Dr Odeyemi Oluwatosin, said how the insecurity and economic problems of the country would be solved should be the major intention of the stakeholders, especially in the Southwest.

“We should not allow our political differences to stop our intentions in making the country great,” he said.