By Godfrey Bivbere

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, yesterday destroyed imported substandard electric cables, engine oil, gas cylinders, new tyres, unapproved cigarettes and low-grade roofing sheets at its facility in Festac Extension, Lagos State.

Director-General of SON, Farouk A. Salim, while speaking with journalists during the destruction said the dangers posed by these goods to the lives and properties of Nigerians, even when such products are new, cannot be quantified.

He also stressed that the absence of SON at the seaports makes it difficult to curtail the influx of these products into the country.

Salim said, “Some manufacturing companies in Nigeria boast of the best quality electric cables and engine oil, but some unscrupulous people continue to import and distribute low grade, substandard and life-threatening versions of these products in our markets.

“SON in collaboration with relevant stakeholders has developed very stringent regulations for the production, importation and distribution of such products as LPG Cylinders, Cigarettes and automobile tyres, yet we still have unpatriotic Nigerians and their collaborators bombarding us with the worst versions of these products in the name of doing business. They will continue to have SON to contend with and we shall not relent in apprehending them wherever they may be hiding, seizing their products and destroying them.”