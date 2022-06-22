…replaces him with Obidike

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has used the services of security operatives to remove the chairman of Ogbaru Relief market, Mr. Ndubuisi Ochiogu who refused to leave office after the governor’s order to do so.

Already, his replacement, Mr. David Obidike has assumed office following the forceful removal of Ochuogu.

The state Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Mr. Obinna Ngonadi effected the leadership change with a combined team of the Police, Department of Security Service (DSS), Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the local Ogbaru vigilante group as directed by the governor.

The governor’s decision to use force against Ochuogu was seen as a last resort after series of letters to him to comply with an earlier order to leave office failed.

It was gathered that the state government’s action was because the election that brought him into office was observed to be flawed.

Ochiogu was not on seat when the government team arrived, and after calls placed to him to come and hand over to the new administration proved abortive, the new chairman was installed.

In his acceptance speech, Obidike pledged to take the market to the next level and pleaded with the traders to give him maximum cooperation to help move the market forward.

He assured that there would be adequate protection of traders and urged them to cooperate with his administration.

He commended the governor and the commissioner for finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of the market as the caretaker committee chairman pending when an election would be conducted.

Obidike said: “I thank Governor Soludo who has a listening ear. I saw hell on the day of that election as a contestant for the chairmanship seat as those that were supposed to vote were not allowed to come inside the field.

“When I boycotted the election arena because it was flawed, they locked the gate and held me hostage until after the so-called election.”

The former chairman of the market, Chief Victor Akirika, while welcoming the governor’s intervention, observed that peace had been restored with the appointment of Obidike as the caretaker committee chairman.

“We will assist Obidike to move the market forward because he is a patient man,” Akirika said.