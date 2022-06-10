By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has lauded a Nigerian Catholic priest, Reverend Father Vincent Atueyi Chinemelu, whose composition, ‘A Life Lived With Grace’, had become the song being used to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Fr. Chinemelu, who hails from Oraeri in Anambra State, had in January won the song for the Commonwealth competition, alongside lyricist, Lucy Kiely from Australia.

The song is being sung across the globe as beacons are lit in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Father Chinemelu is a multi-instrumentalist, who plays the piano, flute, cello, trumpet, alto sax and guitar.

Commending the priest for the achievement, Soludo attributed the feat to dedication and grace of God, adding that by that singular achievement, Fr Chinemelu had brought honour, not only to the Catholic Church, but to his Oraeri community, Anambra State and Nigeria.

He said: “Fr. Chinemelu has exported the Anambra spirit of exploits and enterprise abroad. He has lived up to our motto as the Light of the Nation. By this spectacular achievement, he has brought uncommon honour to our state and the country.

“He has proven to be a good ambassador of Anambra state by holding aloft our trademark flag of success and accomplishment, borne of discipline and dedication to our chosen cause.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I congratulate Rev Fr. Vincent Atueyi Chinemelu and wish him more glories ahead”.