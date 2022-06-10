By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has flagged-off the distribution of N3.8 million insecticide treated nets in the state.

The distribution exercise proper which will last from 2nd – 17th August, 2022, would be carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Malaria Consortium.

Speaking during the flag off in Awka, Soludo urged the people not to take the exercise for granted

The governor, who appreciated the magnanimous funding of the project by the partners, said there would be massive campaign and sensitisation programme to serve as a fore-runner to the distribution.

According to the governor, the programme is part of the state government’s efforts to ensure healthy living.

He explained that the lifespan of the mosquito net is about three years, adding that the vaccination against malaria would soon be rolled out as part of the journey to zero malaria in Anambra State.

He called on women, traditional rulers and Presidents General of town unions to mobilize their communities in the distribution process to minimize the spread of malaria.

He also appealed to the distribution teams to ensure equitable distribution of the mosquito nets to achieve the desired objective.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike explained that the decision to flag off the programme at this time was informed by the fact that malaria increases during rainy season..

Obidike lamented that studies had shown that the use of mosquito nets was low in the state and urged the people to assist government in its efforts to eliminate the scourge.

Speaking during the ceremony , the West and Central Africa Programme Director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Kolawole Maxwell observed that eradicating malaria has numerous economic benefits, adding that like other countries, Nigeria was committed towards eliminating malaria by the year 2025.