By John Mayaki

Former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Ehigiator Arase has continued his patriotic service to the development and protection of his state and country with the establishment of a foundation that seeks to tackle two issues that form the bane of Nigeria’s woes: insecurity and empowerment of the poor through quality education.

The Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation SEAF, set for its maiden annual lecture series on the 21st of June, has as its objective the enhancement of community security and socio-economic development through collaboration with security agencies to enhance their community safety mandate and the provision of educational opportunities for the less privileged with intent to empower them to act as agents of positive change in their respective communities at large.

It forms yet another avenue by which Solomon Arase, following years of conscientious and acclaimed service in the Nigeria Police Force, including as the head of its intelligence gathering unit before his rise to the apex of the federal institution, generously offers his knowledge and network for the purpose of lasting peace and safety.

SEAF at its maiden annual lecture series in Benin City, Edo State, will convene a discussion on the topic ‘Citizens Inclusion in Security Management: The Edo State Model’. Also at the event, cheques would be presented to the first batch of its scholarship scheme, as well as the donation of security items to Local Governments in Edo South Senatorial District, including Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Ovia North West, Ovia North East, Uhunmwonde, and Orhionmwon by the committee of friends.

The gesture, rare from ex-public servants in the country, illustrates Solomon Arase’s devotion to his fatherland and his willingness to deploy his experience and cultivated network in pursuit of a noble goal, one that is guaranteed to dial down tensions and herald positive social outcomes, considering the established correlation between security, education, and productive engagement of youth talents and energy.

He continues to set good examples, particularly for Nigeria’s well-populated class of ex-servicemen and public servants with the resources to cause an impact and real improvement in their immediate environments.