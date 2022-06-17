By John Mayaki

Pat Fleming in his poem ‘What Life Should Be’ exhorted people to share their light with those who wander in the dark. Dr. Solomon Ehigiator Arase, Nigeria’s 18th indigenous Inspector General of Police, received the same exhortation from his mother decades ago on the obligation of the privileged to society’s have-nots, the precious importance of offering a ladder — a fighting chance — to those robbed of dreams and hopes by circumstances.

His success, she reasoned, was not merely down to his academic brilliance and professional diligence, even though he did put in the work, beating a path to the pinnacle of scholarship in an intriguing journey that coursed through a degree in political science, a curiosity-driven foray into the Nigeria Police Force, and yet another degree in Law, proving his exceptional brilliance and mental fortitude.

The argument for his appointment as the IG of Police was strengthened by the fact that he had served as Principal Staff Officer to three consecutive IGPs within a period of five years, a streak made possible by his multidisciplinary rigor, sharp writing skills, adeptness at research, and ability to imagine and lay out sound thesis on the fundamentals of policing and other social issues.

It was her opinion that he owed this success and outstanding streak to a privilege, one that ultimately shaped his destiny. That privilege was access – to education, hot meals, warm clothing, decent shelter, and other perks that are often taken for granted or considered a given, but largely determine a man’s life. He excelled at academics because he was enrolled in a school, fed nourishing meals, and had his innocence protected from life’s harsh reality until he was ready.

She was eminently proud of her son but never lacked the awareness or courage to acknowledge and admit that his towering success could be replicated by another, had they gotten similar opportunities and access. Maybe they would even do better. And so, before her demise, she made him promise that he would share his light with others, particularly those wandering in the dark with no clear direction or tools to navigate.

That promise, made by an only surviving son to his beloved mother, led to philanthropy that has slowly but remarkably transformed Owan, where his mother was from, and informed the establishment of Mercy Igbe Arase Nee Ifidon Foundation.

Through the Foundation, Dr. Arase has funded the education of gifted young men and women with full scholarships and birthed a generation of trained professionals, some of whom are now leading efforts and outreaches to improve health and welfare at home.

From the first set of five graduates in 2013/2014, three of whom were medical doctors and the other two lawyers, the number has now grown to 50, all of them maintaining the Foundation’s lofty standards of a minimum qualification grade of 3.0 CGPA.

To expand the opportunity to more deserving youths, Dr. Arase widened the Foundation’s focus to include skills-based institutions such as Polytechnics and other technical institutions. Not stopping there, and perhaps in response to social instability witnessed in the country, the former IGP has established another Foundation focused on using education to mitigate insecurity.

In a matter of days, he will stage the Foundation’s maiden summit where patrol automobiles and other basic security tools will be donated to communities to enhance local security and surveillance, and to complement – not replace – the efforts of the Police and government.

Dr. Arase is convinced that the key to improving security lies in an educated, aware, and involved populace. And he is putting action behind his conviction, rallying communities and setting a needed example to other members of society’s elite class who, mistakenly, think that insulation from the troubles around them is either possible or sustainable.

Pat Fleming ended his poem with the motive of the actions he encouraged, including sharing one’s light with those wandering in the dark. “To love and be loved in return, and make my mark on earth.” Too many people come and go without making that impact.

It is to society’s advantage that Dr. Arase, in all his endeavors, whether as a member and eventual leader of the NPF or as a philanthropist, chose not to swell the rank of those whose gaze is fixed permanently on the navel, driven and only concerned with self-preservation. His actions, generosity, and patriotism have impacted many and left an indelible mark. He is the ideal citizen, son, brother, husband, father, neighbor and most importantly – human being.

Mayaki is a Journalist, Historian, Diplomat, Archivist, Documentalist, Communication, Culture and Media expert (Coventry University, England). He’s also an Oxford and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert. A Professional Consultant on Communication, Management and Strategy (Chattered Management Institute, England).