By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Sokoto state Pilgrims Welfare Agency ( PWA) will commence the Airlift of Intending Pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2022 Hajj exercise.

The Permanent Secretary of the Agency Alhaji Shehu Dange disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness by the state for the 2022 Hajj operation.

He said already the Agency has secured descent Accommodation for the state pilgrims in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the state has 2404 intending pilgrims and all were vaccinated against covid-19 as enshrined by the protocol of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

” We have secured Visa to over 1500 intending pilgrims enough for three outbound flights to the Holyland and the Agency is in touch with the Saudi consulate in Kano for more VIsas to the rest of the intending pilgrims” Dange stated.

” We have also made adequate arrangements with the Airport officials and other stakeholders and Security Agencies for the smooth conduct of the exercise. “

” in compliance with the Saudi protocols, we have strictly adhered to the mandatory age of 65 years for all intending pilgrims to the kingdom “.

He warned intending pilgrims from the state to respect and obey the rules and regulations of the Authority of the Saudi Arabian kingdom during and after the Hajj exercise.