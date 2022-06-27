By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has lost 3000 supporters, 2 governorship aspirants, and a house of representatives aspirants to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State.

Speaking at Ginginya stadium the venue of the defection event, the leader of the defectors and a member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa Federal constituency Abdullahi Balarabe Salame said they took a crucial decision at a crucial moment.

Salame who was the former governorship aspirant under the platform of the APC withdrew from the contest a few moments before to the commencemeSokoto primary election which see the emergence of former Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

“APC in Sokoto State has turned to one man Show who plays god not knowing that a tree does not make a forest”. Says Salame.

” All APC structures have collapsed into the PDP will ensure the PDP victory in a wide margin come 2023.

Others who defectees along with Salame are member representing Tangaza/ Gudu federal constituency Yusuf Isa Kurdula and former minister of transportation Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman who was also an APC former governorship aspirant.

Also among the decampees is the former minister of culture and tourism Sen Bello Jibrin Gada, former governorship aspirant Abubakar A Gumbi and former chairman Sokoto North local government Abdullahi Hassan.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the national chairman of PDP Dr. Iyorchia Ayu the deputy national chairman of the PDP North Ambassador Umar Damagun said the defectors took the right step in the right direction.

He enjoined them to close rank with other members of the party in the state to ensure the party’s victory in comes 2023 general election.

On his part, the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he was highly delighted to receive the defectors into the PDP fold.

The Governor further stated that they have seen the light and decided to follow it saying APC is on life support waiting to die.

” Let me ask you who is the vice-presidential candidate of APC, the answer is no what they have, they called it a place on hold he stated.

” APC is confused and in a mirage saying before they will conclude the issue of vice-presidential candidate 2023 election matters might have concluded by Nigerians” . says Tambuwal.

He explained that those who defected to the party would be accorded equal rights with old members.

Tambuwal implored those who have not gotten their permanent voter’s card to do so, so that they can use it to kick out APC from power in 2023.

Also Speaking the vice-presidential candidate of PDP and the Governor of Delta State Sen Authur Ifeanyi Okowa commended the defectors for taking an appreciable decision.

He disclosed that the APC evil cup is full and it’s time for them to be voted out by Nigerians.

He stated that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believed in one united Nigeria contrary to APC.

” The presidential candidate of APC once said he didn’t believe in one Nigeria but he wants to rule one Nigeria he said.

He further disclosed that in Delta State he believes whether you are Hausa, Yoruba, Ibo or any tribe, you are free to stay and carry out your legitimate business without discrimination.

He noted that APC clueless leadership has destroyed Nigeria.

” Let me ask you if this government has the future of this country at heart they might have negotiated with ASUU before now he added .

He told the teeming supporters that the presidential candidate of PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is competent and experienced saying when given mandate would turn around the fortune of the country.

He urged the Nigeria youth to be patient that if PDP form government in 2023 it will create jobs for them.Sokoto APC loses 3000 supporters, 2 Governorship, House Of Reps aspirants to PDP In Sokoto

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has loss 3000 supporters, 2 governorship, a house of representatives aspirants to Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Sokoto State.

Speaking at Ginginya stadium the venue of the defection event, the leader of the defectees and a member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa Federal constituency Abdullahi Balarabe Salame said they took a crucial decision at a crucial moment.

Salame who was the former governorship aspirant under the platform of the APC withdrew from the contest few moment before to the commencemeSokoto primary election which see the emergence of former Deputy Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

“APC in Sokoto State has turned to one man Show who plays god not knowing that a tree does not make a forest”. Says Salame.

” All APC structures have collapsed into the PDP will ensure the PDP victory in a wide margin come 2023.

Others who defectees along with Salame are member representing Tangaza/ Gudu federal constituency Yusuf Isa Kurdula and former minister of transportation Alhaji Yusuf Suleiman who was also an APC former governorship aspirant.

Also among the decampees is the former minister of culture and tourism Sen Bello Jibrin Gada, former governorship aspirant Abubakar A Gumbi and former chairman Sokoto North local government Abdullahi Hassan.

Receiving the defectees on behalf of the national chairman of PDP Dr Iyorchia Ayu the deputy national chairman of the PDP North Ambassador Umar Damagun said the defectees took a right step in a right direction.

He enjoined them to close rank with other members of the party in the state to ensure the party’s victory comes 2023 general election.

On his part the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said he was highly elighted to receive the defectees into PDP fold .

The Governor furher stated that they have seen the light and decided to follow it saying APC is in a life support waiting to die.

” Let me ask you who is the vice presidential candidate of APC , the answer is no what they have, they called it place on hold he stated.

” APC is confused and in a mirage saying before they will conclude the issue of vice presidential candidate 2023 election matters might have concluded by Nigerians” . says Tambuwal.

He explained that those who defected to the party would be accorded equal rights with old members.

Tambuwal who implored those whom have not gotten their pernanent voter’s card to do so , so that they can use it to kick out APC from power in 2023.

Also Speaking the vice presidential candidate of PDP and the Governor of Delta State Sen Authur Ifeanyi Okowa commended the defectees for taking appreciable decision.

He disclosed that APC evil cup is full and it’s time for them to be voted out by Nigerians.

He stated that People Democratic party (PDP) believed in one united Nigeria contrary to APC .

” The presidential candidate of APC once said he didn’t believe in one Nigeria but he want rule one Nigeria he said.

He further disclosed that in Delta State he believe whether you are Hausa , Yoruba , Ibo or any tribe , you are free to stay and carry out your legitimate business without discrimination.

He noted that APC clueless leadership have destroyed Nigeria.

” Let me ask you if this government have the future of this country at heart they might have negotiated with ASUU before now he added .

He told the teeming supporters that the presidential candidate of PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is competent and experienced saying when given mandate would turn around the fortune of the country.

He urged the Nigeria youth to be patient that if PDP form government in 2023 it will create jobs for them.