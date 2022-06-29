By Prince Osuagwu

Edo State-born Italy- based music artiste, Michael Philip, popularly known as Jasperking has credited a mixture of social media and social good, to why his brand and Rap music have gained global dimention.

The convener and CEO of Jaspernation movement says apart from the new dimension which technology and social media have brought into music promotion, he is also living a life of purpose with service to mankind because of the massive return on investment it brings to his career.

He said: “Social media has been very helpful in the distribution, advertisement and marketing of my music to all my fans worldwide. Internet made everything very easy and simple. However, there is also an aspect which most musicians are ignoring – social good. For me it has been a wonderful experience and I love giving back some percentage of what God has blessed me with, to making the needy feel good. It is one thing to be talented and another thing to consciously contribute to the development of a society. It takes a different kind of initiative to be able to look into the society, see what’s wrong and then purpose to contribute your quota to effect change.

“That is why I have just undertaken a humanitarian project which sounds bizarre but very essential to a particular set of people.p

“The project is to reach and distribute sanitary pads to most of the young girls in rural areas who do not have enough money to buy pads but in alternative, use pieces of cloths and other improvised materials during menstruation” .

Some of those girls, according to him, contact series of infections and pass them to unsuspecting men, even though the girls themselves might not be aware of their health conditions.

Jasperking says the distribution of the pads will be followed with massive sensitisation and awareness campaign to enlighten most of them.

He said: “The humanitarian project is a way of giving back to the community. A way of impacting lives and educating the young ones about peer pressure and life after school. If everybody who has done something for themselves feel the need to come back and help the society in their own little way, our society will become a better place before we know it.”

Jasperking did not rule out that the initiative will be an avenue to promote his music. “It is also a way of connecting with my fans and promoting my music. I have female fans and I know they have needs, especially those who do not have much privilege to enjoy what makes life easy; and since a menstrual cycle is constant in a female’s life, not having a privilege to buy pads should not mess up one’s life when that menstrual cycle is around the corner. This makes this project very important” he added

JasperKing gained wide spread attention after participating on the Benson and Hedge Music Competition in South South Zone of Nigeria Edo State in 1999. Though he is Edo, he was born and raisrd up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

His music sourjourn took him to Italy in 2017 where signed to a record company called Visory Records. The deal saw him dish our wave making songs like “Money”, “Flash up your lighter”, “Black queen”, “Our own”, and his most latest single “Original party”.

Apart from the sanitary pad distribution project, the music Artiste says he is currently working on recording more songs for his EP and shooting more videos for his songs.