By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi state branch of Small Scale and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on Wednesday kicked off post training session in Birinin Kebbi with at least 16 cooperative societies who beneffited from the training and empowerments in form of cash grants in Kebbi state.

Speaking at the occasion that was held at Alkali Hussaini foundation, the Kebbi state branch manager Ibrahim Abdulkareem said that, the session was organised to meet with beneficiaries of 2021 SMEDAN training and empowerments to reassess and evaluate their businesses in accordance with what they have received training and cash grants on.

According to him so far, the sixteen associations that have turn up came with positives results and have also enumerated their challenges which they need guidance on how to improve their businesses, most of them have succeeded but needs capital expansion while others needs a market to sale their products like those in cattle rearing business.

He added that, in 2021 160 trainees were given three hundred thousand cash grant as start up capital after acquiring the basic training on agric business and empowerment programme which borders on how to start up business, maintain their customers and were also educated on how to source funds from various federal government imitative, they were also encouraged to formalise their chosen businesses by registering with corporate affairs commission, state board of internal revenue and related bodies.

However some beneficiaries of the grant has this to say Aliyu Muhammed from Gamagira rice processors association testified that all his members have planted rice and made bumper harvest what they need now is to get another land for other members since they are ten in number but they need more machines for watering, cultivation and other chemicals with additional cash for labour ” honestly so far so good we thank SMEDAN he said.

Another beneficiary Hauwa, u Muhammad from Min- indillah rice farmers association said that, they need machines to expand and enabling market to sale their products and cash to expand as they don’t only produce rice but do other businesses.

The state manager said that at the end of the session progress and otherwise of the businesses from the beneficiaries will be transmitted to the National body for re- evaluations and actions.