Smartmark Limited, West Africa’s No.1 fashion and lifestyle brand retailer has blazed the trail following the launching of an official Charles Tyrwhitt stores on Friday, the 17th of June, 2022 at Ikeja City Mall (ICM) and other major malls around Nigeria.

The launch of the store was graced by John Onyeoguzoro, Chief Executive Officer (CE0) of Smartmark Limited, Aborigho Theresa Aghogho, Brand Manager, Charles Tyrwhitt brand and special guests, Nollywood actors Bimbo Thomas and Akah Nnani.

Other malls include the Palms Mall Lekki, Novare Lekki Mall, Leisure mall and MMA2 in Lagos state, the Jabi Lake Mall, Ceddi Plaza, and Silverbird Galleria in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Port-Harcourt Mall, Ibadan Palms Mall, Delta Mall and the Polo Park Mall in Enugu will all house official Charles Tyrwhitt stores.

Headquartered in Lagos, Smartmark Limited brands include Swatch, T.M. Lewin, Charles Tyrwhitt, Levi’s, Clarks, Dune, Aldo, Tommy Hilfiger, Mothercare and a multi-brand sports store, Fastfoward (Nike, Adidas, Rebook, New Balance, Converse, BLK etc).

Luxury shirtmaker, Charles Tyrwhitt was founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler, a British multi-channel men’s clothing brand that specializes in corporate dress shirts, as well as ties, suits, casual wear, shoes and accessories.

The shops will also sell chinos, cufflinks, knitwear, pocket squares, socks, belts, underwear and loungewear

An eCommerce website (www.ffstores.com) has been set up which features an Omni channel platform where customers can select their products, pay and pick up them conveniently across bricks and mortar stores nationwide, or get delivery to the comfort of their offices and home.

Purchases made through the platform attracts special discounts and loyalty deals.

Pronounced ‘Tirrit’, it has since built up a full men’s wardrobe offer, along with the style and the confidence of millions of loyal customers guided by the three Tyrwhitt truths, namely

1. Make British style and quality accessible – from shirt to full wardrobe.

2. Put customer success at the core of everything we do.

3. Make everyone feel uplifted and engaged.