Goldberg delivered a night of unforgettable enjoyment and empowerment to consumers in Lagos at the star-studded Goldberg Takeover Party which held penultimate Sunday at Ejigbo Mini Stadium. The event which is a platform that recognises and rewards the hardwork of the Omoluabi, a term for the consumers of the brand, also gives expression to traditional music redefined through modernity.

Commenting on the event, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg said, “We are glad to be home in Lagos having gone round the different regions in the country. We are here to appreciate our consumers for their patronage and give them a platform to enjoy a fun atmosphere. Lagosians are very hard-working people, working round the clock to earn a living and we are here to recognise, celebrate and encourage them to keep at it. We are also rewarding the DJs as a way of empowering them to push their careers forward. We are very confident that they will go far”

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Zlatan Ibile was the highlight of the show as he delivered an electrifying performance alongside fast-rising star, Bella Shmurda and popular Nigerian dancer, Poco Lee. Afro-pop recording artiste and performer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, also reaffirmed his position as the king on the streets as he entertained and engaged the crowd who could not help but sing and dance along. Nigerian singer, Jaywon also serenaded the audience with a sense of nostalgia as he performed some of his hit songs.

YBNL’s official disc jockey, DJ Enimoney and host DJ, DJ X Smart also entertained the excited audience with their dexterity on the turntables, dishing out a mix of both traditional and modern tunes. Karkarkey Percussion, the Ayanwale of Goldberg also delivered an impressive performance with the talking drum alongside one of South West Nigeria’s eulogists, Asabi Elewi.

The DJ contest featured two of Lagos’ disc jockeys, DJ Selex and DJ Star Boi going head to head, dishing out different tunes for the listening pleasure of the audience. After a keen contest, Goldberg awarded DJ Selex the cash prize of six hundred thousand naira having garnered the majority of the audience votes, while DJ Star Boi took home the sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000) as runner-up.

Residents of Ejigbo and environs were clearly thrilled throughout the night of enjoyment put together by their favourite lager beer, Goldberg. Consumers at the event also went home with cash and other prizes after participating in the live raffle draws.

This is the fifth edition to hold this year 2022 after Ibadan, Warri, Akure and Abeokuta hosted the event earlier.