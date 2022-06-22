•IPMAN asks Air Force authority to release suspect to face justice

•Fuel scarcity worsens across state



By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Protesting members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, in Niger State yesterday shut all filling stations in Minna the state, capital, over Monday killing of a yet-to-be identified petrol station attendant by suspected Air force personnel.



IPMAN chairman in the state, Adamu Erena said the filling stations would remain closed until circumstances leading to the killing of the attendant were unraveled and justice served.



The development has thereby worsened the scarcity of petroleum products across the country.



According to him, “The shutdown is not to suffer the masses but to pass the message of our sadness across to the authorities. While the filling stations remain closed, we call on the Air force and Government to ensure that justice is served because the Air force personnel has no right to shoot an armless civilian to death.



“There is no way we can let this incident go just like that. The boy didn’t do anything wrong that could have warranted his shooting and this is why Justice must take place while the deceased family must also be compensated for this wickedness.”



Erena said the Association had entered into dialogue with the leadership of the Air force authorities in the state and IPMAN was pleased with the response from Air force authorities.



“We are happy with the way the leadership of the command in the state has been handling the matter and they have assured us that justice will be done, “the Chairman assured.



Recall that Air force personnel shot dead a filling station attendant at Ashafa close to Obasanjo Complex, Minna, the state capital following a misunderstanding between the duo after the Air Force personnel allegedly had a scuffle with the Manager of the Station.

The attendant was said to have given up the ghost on the way to the hospital.



Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the incident, said that a tactical team from Police Headquarters had been drafted to the area to keep peace while investigation into the matter was ongoing.



Meanwhile, the shutdown of filling stations has compounded the scarcity of the products being witnessed the state especially Minna in the last few days.



Before the shutdown, some filling stations including along Minna- Suleja road, Minna-Bida road in the metropolis, sold fuel but stopped selling with the afternoon in compliance to the directive of IPMAN .



However, the NNPC Mega Station at bye pass along old NECO Office was still selling fuel with long queue of vehicles in orderly manner at the time of this report.