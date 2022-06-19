File photo: Police

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed that three persons were killed and two others sustained gunshot injuries when unknown gunmen attacked and shot a group of persons having a meeting at Umuebele, Okporo in Orlu local government area of Imo State last Thursday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri.

According to Police, the unknown gunmen came in Red Toyota Sienna without a registration number attacked and shot the five persons and then drove to an unknown destination.

Police said: “Following a report received on 16/6/2022 at about 0800 hours, that armed bandits operating in a red Toyota Sienna vehicle without registration number attacked and shot five persons and drove off almost immediately to an unknown destination in Umuebele Okporo in Orlu, Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, psc (+), immediately dispatched the Command’s Tactical Teams to the area and on arrival, preliminary investigation revealed that they were having a meeting in front of their compound when suddenly some yet to be identified gunmen stormed the venue, shot at them severally and zoomed off almost immediately to an unknown destination

“Consequently, three persons died on the spot while two others sustained various degrees of bullet wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The corpses were later recovered and deposited in the mortuary.”

“Meanwhile, the the the investigation is ongoing and the community and its environment have been fortified with more security personnel. More so, the command is working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Police said.