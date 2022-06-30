‘Journey Of The Beats,’ a once-in-a-lifetime story which explores the origin and evolution of Afrobeats and black music debuted exclusively on Showmax on 23 June, 2022.

The 10-part documentary series produced by Obi Asika digs into the stories that drove the movement. The first episode, hosted by music historian ED Keazor and Kunle Tejuosho, is a testament to that.

Episode 2, which premiered on the 30th of June, 2022, zeroes in on the hardship of the early 1990s, political disruption and the exit of international record companies in Nigeria, and how the deregulation in the broadcast media helped open the space for the growth of Afrobeats.

However, the rise of the independent superstars was held back by piracy and greed. From the streets of Abeokuta, Ajegunle, and Onitsha to Idumota and Alaba, it revealed the struggle, pain and joy experienced.

This captivating story in episode 2 hosted by Sesan Adeniji – an entertainment journalist with over two decades of experience in the Nigerian music industry (an Associate Producer, Researcher, and co-director on the #JOTB documentary) also has a curated JOTB EPISODE 2 companion playlist on Spotify.

According to Showmax Head of Content, Candice Fangueiro, “The growth of Afrobeats cannot be overstated, and we feel privileged as a platform to showcase and tell the story behind its evolution.”