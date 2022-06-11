L-R: Nigeria music star, Naeto Chikwe (Naeto C); President Marcopolo Properties Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Frank Okafor and, Chief Obi Ujunwa Lambert during the official commissioning of Ivy Luxuria Estate, Ajah, Lagos

By Moses Nosike

President, Marcopolo Properties Limited, Chief Emmanuel Frank Okafor has said that service to humanity is the motive behind his newest housing scheme, Ivy Luxuria Estate, Lekki.

According to him, I have looked around the country and realised that a lot of people need shelter and I felt that if I could provide this, I will have helped humanity. That is what drove me into this business.

At the unveiling of the Ivy Luxura Estate in Lekki, Lagos, Okafor said that though the houses in the estate are not at all for free, his concept is different in the sense that his company is poised to give the service at a minimal cost.

“We are not out to make the whole profit in the world. Our goal is to give the structure to humanity at a minimal based cost, that is as if you are using your money to build it.

He who said that the estate has 100 housing units for families, revealed that Marcopolo is a brand that provides for the lower, middle and high classes in the building sector.

Conscious of the dilapidating road network in the Lekki-Ajah axis, Okafor said that estate owners in the area are talking to the Lagos State government on the need for intervention, saying further that we believe we have a listening governor in place of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we are talking to him because one of the important aspects of a community is the roads and power supply.

“We have been talking to the governor and we believe very soon they are going to come up on board to ensure the roads are made accessible”.

Ivy Luxuria Estate is an upscale residential development situated a few minutes from Chevron Drive, off Orchid hotel road. The estate is developed by a premium real estate development company, Marcopolo Properties Limited.

Residents will enjoy amazing facilities such as a gym, swimming pool, playground for kids, water treatment plant, 24/7 power and security will all be provided.