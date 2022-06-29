By Femi Bolaji

The Nigeria Bar Association Women Forum, NBAWF, has commenced mentorship programme for young female lawyers in Taraba.

The team was led to the state by Chairperson of NBAWF, and Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose, SAN.

First Lady of Taraba state, Anna Ishaku, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the event Tuesday, urged junior female lawyers to take advantage of the mentorship programme to learn from senior colleagues.

She explained that initiatives such as the mentorship programme should be encouraged in the Bar profession to assist young female lawyers discover their hidden potentials.

While commending the NBAWF for bringing the mentorship programme to Taraba, Mrs Ishaku who also trained as a Lawyer urged the participants to key into every aspect of the programme to get the best out of it.

Earlier, Prof. Bamgbose, SAN, in her address, said the mentorship programme is a platform for young female lawyers to have mentors who would serve as role models to them.

She lauded the Governor’s wife for hosting the event and enjoined participants to tap from every available resources that would be provided to them.

The Chief Judge of Taraba state, Justice Philibus Andetur, who was represented by Justice Clara Kataps described the mentorship programme as a melting pot for future SANs.

On her part, State Chairperson of NBAWF, Nung-Rimam Dashe, said the mentorship programme was designed to empower female lawyers for success in all their dealings.

The NBAWF also presented an award to the First Lady of Taraba state, Anna Ishaku for her support to the association.