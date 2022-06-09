Obanikoro

A two-time Minister and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro has congratulated the Presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the Presidential Candidate of the party.

In a personally signed statement, Senator Obanikoro extolled the virtues and political sagacity of the ‘Jagaban borgu’ who defied all odds and challenges to emerge the party’s candidate in the recently concluded presidential primaries.

The statement reads in part ‘Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reflected in the votes cast by our party’s delegates, is our choice to birth a new Nigeria. He is a leader of men and a man of many parts who has built many great men and is still building. I strongly believe he has the mastery of politics and craft to go on to win next year’s presidential election”.

The former Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana further expressed delight at the peaceful conduct of the convention, thereby calling on all contestants, supporters, and party members to strongly support Asiwaju towards the continuous control of the ruling party at the center.

“Asiwaju has done it before and he will surely do it again. With the vast experience, he has gathered over the years, among which is the transformation of Lagos State to becoming the 5th largest economy in Africa, Asiwaju will bring succour to our people” he concluded.