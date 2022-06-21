By Henry Umoru – Abuja

Senator Philip Aduda, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Federal Capital Territory, FCT has been announced as the Senate Minority leader, thereby replacing the immediate past Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South.

Recall that Senator Abaribe had prior to the primary to seek the party’s ticket for the Abia State Governorship race, dumped his Party, the PDP for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and also resigned his position as the Minority leader.

The Senate also announced Senator Chukwuka Utazi, PDP, Enugu North as the Senate Minority Whip, thereby replacing Senator Aduda.

The announcement was contained in a letter by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary.

The letter is titled “Confirmation of the Senate Caucus Nomination of Sen. Philip Aduda as Senate Minority Leader.”

The letter read, “leadership of the PDP is pleased to confirm to you the nomination of Sen. Aduda as the new Senate Minority Leader.

“The nomination of Aduda is for the replacement of the vacant seat of the minority leader created by the defection of Abaribe to the APGA.

“Please kindly accord Aduda all the necessary cooperation due to the office.”

Similarly, “The leadership of the PDP is pleased to confirm to you the nomination of Sen.Utazi as the new Senate Minority Whip.

“The nomination of Utazi for the replacement of the vacancy to the minority whip followed the elevation of Aduda to the Senate minority Leader.”

Lawan, thereafter congratulated the duo on the nomination.